* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 33.9 million zlotys ($8.86 million) versus 29.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss was 427,000 zlotys versus a profit of 18,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said until end of 2016 plans to increase its retail network in Ukraine and Belarus to 22 shops and in Poland to 300 shops

* Said the financial results in H1 were influenced by the early stage of business development of Esotiq Germany GmbH and Femestage Eva Minge sp. z o.o

