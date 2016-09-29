UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Esotiq & Henderson SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 33.9 million zlotys ($8.86 million) versus 29.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 427,000 zlotys versus a profit of 18,000 zlotys a year ago
* Said until end of 2016 plans to increase its retail network in Ukraine and Belarus to 22 shops and in Poland to 300 shops
* Said the financial results in H1 were influenced by the early stage of business development of Esotiq Germany GmbH and Femestage Eva Minge sp. z o.o
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8267 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources