Sept 29 Interbud Lublin SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Przedsiebiorstwo
Budowlano-Konserwatorskie REMKON sp. z o.o. (REMKON) terminated
construction contract with Interbud-Apartments SA
* Said REMKON terminated contract due to delays in payment
of compensation of about 0.12 million zlotys ($31,357) by
Interbud-Apartments for performed works
* Said delays in payments are related to the current
financial situation of the company and its capital group
* Said that it is awaiting court decisions regarding its
bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement motion
($1 = 3.8269 zlotys)
