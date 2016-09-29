UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Orkla ASA
* Primary insider Karl Otto Tveter, Chief of Group Functions and Group Director Legal Affairs, exercised 50,000 options at a strike price of NOK 40.03 per share, of which 48,000 shares were sold at a price of NOK 82.2245 per share
* After this transaction, Tveter and close associates own 46,668 shares and no options in Orkla Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources