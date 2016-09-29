Sept 29 Orkla ASA

* Primary insider Karl Otto Tveter, Chief of Group Functions and Group Director Legal Affairs, exercised 50,000 options at a strike price of NOK 40.03 per share, of which 48,000 shares were sold at a price of NOK 82.2245 per share

* After this transaction, Tveter and close associates own 46,668 shares and no options in Orkla