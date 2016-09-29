Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29Expert System SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 sales revenue of 8.6 million euros ($9.65 million) versus 5.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss of 5.0 million euros versus net loss of 2.1 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)