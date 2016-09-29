Sept 29 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to suspend the trading of shares of Ampli SA, Cash Flow SA, Clean&Carbon Energy SA, Ideon SA, PC Guard SA and Petrolinvest SA from Oct. 3 to Dec. 31

* Said the trading of the companies shares has been halted due to being multiple times classified in Alert List segment and failure to take appropriate measures by these companies to remove the reasons for this qualification in the future

* Said Ampli was classified for the 9th time in a row in the ALERT LIST, PC Guard and Cash Flow SA for the 8th time, Ideon and Clean&Carbon Energy for 11th time

(Gdynia Newsroom)