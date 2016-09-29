UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Sjostrand Coffee Int AB :
* Said on Wednesday initiated cooperation with one of the largest British manufacturers of kitchen equipment
* Production of the first order has just started and will be completed in October and sold in the UK and Ireland
* The value of the initial deal is about 600,000 Swedish crowns ($69,921.92)
Source text: bit.ly/2dtYWQQ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5810 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources