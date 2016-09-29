Sept 29 Sjostrand Coffee Int AB :

* Said on Wednesday initiated cooperation with one of the largest British manufacturers of kitchen equipment

* Production of the first order has just started and will be completed in October and sold in the UK and Ireland

* The value of the initial deal is about 600,000 Swedish crowns ($69,921.92)

