Sept 29 Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands head Reid
Bigland tells journalists on the sidelines of the Paris auto
show:
* Maserati sales grew 40 percent in September year-on-year
* Sales of Maserati's Levante SUV are going very well in all
markets where it's being sold; 14,000 retail orders received so
far
* Sales of other models of the luxury brand also going well
* Alfa Romeo's first SUV will be presented at the Los
Angeles auto show in November; sales of the vehicle will start
in the first quarter of next year
* Alfa Romeo Giulia will be launched in the United States in
the next two months and in China in the second quarter of 2017
* There is no plan to bring the Alfa Romeo MiTo or Giulietta
to the United States
