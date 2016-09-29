Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Vivendi says took part in Ubisoft's General Shareholders Meeting, where it is the largest shareholder, holding 22.8 percent of the share capital.

* Vivendi says it holds the shares in registered form with a view towards long-term share ownership and enjoying a double voting starting from 2017.

* Vivendi says it would be good corporate governance to be represented on the Ubisoft's company board of directors considering its level of equity interest.

* The company said it abstained from the vote on the resolutions on Thursday, as result, resolutions 22, 23, 24 and 25 presented by the company's board failed to pass.

* Having taken full control of Gameloft, Vivendi says will pursue its strategy in video games which complements contents it develops in the fields of music, television and other businesses. Further company coverage: [VIV.PA UBIP.PA] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)