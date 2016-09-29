Sept 29 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc
* Och-Ziff Capital Management -Entered securities purchase
agreement with certain Executive Managing Directors, including
Daniel Och of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
* Och-Ziff Capital Management says Daniel S. Och will
purchase up to approximately $349 million of preferred units
* Och-Ziff Capital Management - Executive Managing Directors
excluding Daniel S. Och will purchase up to about $51 million of
the preferred units
* Och-Ziff Capital Management - Preferred units will be a
new class of non-voting preferred equity interests in operating
group entities
* Och-Ziff Capital Management -Preferred units will have an
aggregate liquidation preference of $1,000, plus accrued and
unpaid distributions
Source - bit.ly/2dybjj9
