Sept 29 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Och-Ziff Capital Management -Entered securities purchase agreement with certain Executive Managing Directors, including Daniel Och of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC

* Och-Ziff Capital Management says Daniel S. Och will purchase up to approximately $349 million of preferred units

* Och-Ziff Capital Management - Executive Managing Directors excluding Daniel S. Och will purchase up to about $51 million of the preferred units

* Och-Ziff Capital Management - Preferred units will be a new class of non-voting preferred equity interests in operating group entities

* Och-Ziff Capital Management -Preferred units will have an aggregate liquidation preference of $1,000, plus accrued and unpaid distributions