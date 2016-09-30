Sept 30 Comp SA :

* Said on Thursday that, in consortium, signed an agreement to deliver hardware to Resortowe Centrum Zarzadzania Sieciami i Uslugami Teleinformatycznymi (RCZSiUT), an unit of Polish Ministry of Defence

* The value of the contract is 61.37 million zlotys ($16.00 million)

* The consortium comprises the company and S&T Services Polska Sp. z o.o.

($1 = 3.8347 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)