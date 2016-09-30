Sept 30 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Says has raised 143 million Danish crowns / $22 million through private placement of new
shares
* New share issue was backed by U.S. and European biotech specialist investors
* Subscription price of new shares was determined at 96.90 crowns in accelerated book
building process
* Private placement was launched on Sept. 29
* Later on Thursday resolved to increase size of offering to up to 1,475,221 new Zealand
shares from 1,229,351 new shares, and to shorten
offer period and close offering immediately
* Said intends to use proceeds to fund continued development of key clinical stage product
candidates in its pipeline
