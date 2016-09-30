Sept 30 Net Insurance SpA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 gross written premiums of 37.7 million euros ($42.29 million) versus 44.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss of 5.8 million euros versus loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago

* The board also confirmed the release of the first tranche of subordinated loan Tier II "7.00 per cent. Fixed Rate Dated 30 September 2026"

* The co approved the issue of a subordinated bond loan Tier II to 15 million euros, in three tranches of 5 million euros each

* The placement of the first tranche is scheduled for September 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)