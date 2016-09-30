Sept 30 HubStyle SA :

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to issue between 500 and 1,500 series A bonds with nominal value and issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($260.43) per bond

* The series A bonds will bear interest of 7 pct annually and their maturity will fall on Oct. 6, 2017

($1 = 3.8398 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)