Sept 30 Metric Mobility Solutions AG :

* Purchase and transfer agreement concluded by Metric Mobility Solutions and Almex GmbH as well as Tri Star Security Pte. Ltd; consolidated H1 2016 earnings below target

* Total purchase price in lower seven digit (euros) range was agreed

* In addition, parking systems business unit (Metric UK) is acquired through purchase of all company shares in Metric Group Holdings Ltd. by Tri Star Security Pte. Ltd (share deal)

* Reports a negative operating result (EBIT) for group amounting to 29.9 million euros ($33.40 million) for 1st half of 2016