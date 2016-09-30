Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Baioo Family Interactive Ltd
* Yeung Ka Hong Carl will resign as CFO
* Dai jian (currently an executive director and chairman) will act as chief executive officer
* Xu Gang will resign from his position as chief executive officer and will continue to be an executive director
* Chen Xiao Hong, currently financial controller of company, appointed to assume duties as acting chief financial officer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)