Sept 30 Baioo Family Interactive Ltd

* Yeung Ka Hong Carl will resign as CFO

* Dai jian (currently an executive director and chairman) will act as chief executive officer

* Xu Gang will resign from his position as chief executive officer and will continue to be an executive director

* Chen Xiao Hong, currently financial controller of company, appointed to assume duties as acting chief financial officer.