Sept 30 Openlimit Holding AG :

* Decides on capital increase in amount of 1.365 million euros ($1.53 million)

* Share capital to be increased by issuing 2,730,502 new bearer shares from 5,746,065.30 Swiss francs to 6,565,215.90 francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)