Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Openlimit Holding AG :
* Decides on capital increase in amount of 1.365 million euros ($1.53 million)
* Share capital to be increased by issuing 2,730,502 new bearer shares from 5,746,065.30 Swiss francs to 6,565,215.90 francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)