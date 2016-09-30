UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Localiza Rent a Car SA :
* Said on Thursday its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling 33.0 million Brazilian reais ($10.2 million), corresponding to 0.1587 real per share
* Payment on Nov. 23
* Record date is Sep. 30
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Oct. 3
Source text: bit.ly/2dqjRHt
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2494 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources