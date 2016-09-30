Sept 30 Localiza Rent a Car SA :

* Said on Thursday its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling 33.0 million Brazilian reais ($10.2 million), corresponding to 0.1587 real per share

* Payment on Nov. 23

* Record date is Sep. 30

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Oct. 3

Source text: bit.ly/2dqjRHt

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2494 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)