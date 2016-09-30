UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA :
* Italy's market watchdog CONSOB gives green light to the incorporation of Centrale del Latte di Firenze in Centrale del Latte di Torino
* Changes its company name as of 23:59 CET of Sept. 30, becoming Centrale del Latte d'Italia, which remains listed on the STAR segment of the MTA on the Italian stock exchange
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources