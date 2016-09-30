Sept 30 Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA :

* Italy's market watchdog CONSOB gives green light to the incorporation of Centrale del Latte di Firenze in Centrale del Latte di Torino

* Changes its company name as of 23:59 CET of Sept. 30, becoming Centrale del Latte d'Italia, which remains listed on the STAR segment of the MTA on the Italian stock exchange

