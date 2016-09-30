UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA :
* Says concludes the sale of its unit Monterroio Industry & Investments BV to Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos BV for 310 million euros ($348.3 million)
* Says transaction implies an estimated book gain of 75 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/2dt0dqu
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources