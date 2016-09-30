Sept 30 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA :

* Says concludes the sale of its unit Monterroio Industry & Investments BV to Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos BV for 310 million euros ($348.3 million)

* Says transaction implies an estimated book gain of 75 million euros

