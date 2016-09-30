Sept 30 Altisource Residential Corp
* Altisource Residential Corporation announces acquisition
of approximately 4,250 single family rental homes
* Deal for $652.3 million
* Says assets were acquired from investment funds sponsored
by Amherst Holdings, LLC
* Acquired portfolio of 4,262 single family rental
properties for aggregate purchase price of $652.3 million in
seller financed deal
* Seller financing for transaction represented 75% of
purchase price and was provided pursuant to a loan agreement
* Altisource Residential Corp says acquisition of properties
will keep co on track to achieve its stated goal of 10,000
rental homes by end of 2016
* Residential obtained waiver of exclusivity provisions in
existing master services agreement with Altisource Portfolio
Solutions S.A. to complete portfolio deal
* The parties agreed to certain amendments to agreement,
including a contingent liquidation fee of $60 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: