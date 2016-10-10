Oct 10 Binary Helix SA :

* Said on Friday that Slawomir Huczala has its stake in the company reduced to 47.7 pct from 51.31 percent as Binary Helix has raised capital via series E share issue

* Slawomir Huczala has acquired 735,447 series E shares

