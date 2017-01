Oct 10 Taxus Fund SA :

* Said on Saturday that it resolved to issue series A05 shares at the issue price of 0.1 zloty ($0.0262) per share via a private offer without preemptive rights

* Shares will be offered to less than 150 investors

* Issued 0.2 mln of series A04 at 0.1 zloty per share

