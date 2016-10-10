Oct 10 Banco BPI SA :
* Said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Unitel to
sell a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) for 28
million euros ($31.4 million)
* Upon the sale Banco BPI will hold a 48.1 percent stake in
BFA, the stake of Unitel will be increased to 51.9 percent
* The parties had also signed a new shareholder agreement
related to BFA
* The contract is dependant on authorization from Banco
Nacional de Angola and on approval of Banco BPI's General
Meeting
Source text: bit.ly/2ei2lGj
