Oct 10 Banco BPI SA :

* Said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Unitel to sell a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) for 28 million euros ($31.4 million)

* Upon the sale Banco BPI will hold a 48.1 percent stake in BFA, the stake of Unitel will be increased to 51.9 percent

* The parties had also signed a new shareholder agreement related to BFA

* The contract is dependant on authorization from Banco Nacional de Angola and on approval of Banco BPI's General Meeting

Source text: bit.ly/2ei2lGj

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)