Oct 10 Damf Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Friday that its board decided to increase company's share capital by 6.2 million zloty ($1.62 million)

* To issue 62.3 million E series shares via a private subscription at the issue price of 0.1 zloty per share

($1 = 3.8193 zlotys)