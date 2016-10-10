Oct 10 Harbourvest

* Is prepared to offer a purchase price that will be at least £783.1 million for 100% of svg capital's investment portfolio, as of July 31 2016

* Confirms that it has sent a proposal to svg capital and its advisers to acquire 100% of svg capital's investment portfolio

* Proposal to svg capital to acquire 100% of svg capital's investment portfolio is conditional on its full and final share offer lapsing.

* Calculates that purchase price would, if returned in full, enable svg capital to return in excess of 700 pence per share to shareholders

* Could complete deal in timeframe that would not be longer than that proposed by goldman sachs and canada pension plan investment board

* Expects board will be keen to explore this asset proposal given clear value uplift it represents to shareholders Source text for Eikon: