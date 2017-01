Oct 10 Implant Sciences Corp:

* L-3 agrees to acquire implant sciences explosives trace detection assets

* deal for $117.5 million in cash

* IMSC and its subsidiaries on Monday filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of US Bankruptcy code

* IMSC has obtained commitments for debtor-in-possession financing of approximately $5.7 million

* intends to use cash from sale of explosives trace detection asset to pay creditors