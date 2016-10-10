Oct 10 EQL Pharma AB :

* Medical product Zonisamid EQL Pharma has been approved for sale by the Danish Medicines Agency

* Total turnover of the original product in Denmark is about 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.39 million) annually

* Aims to start selling Zonisamid EQL Pharma in Q1 2017 at the latest

