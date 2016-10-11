Oct 11 Ebioss Energy AD :

* Said on Monday signed an agreement with UK's React Energy for repowering of a biomass gasification plant in Newry, Northern Ireland to produce electric and thermal energy

* Unit of Ebioss, Eqtec Iberia, to construct the plant for 6.3 million euros ($7.1 million)

* On Dec. 31, 2015 Ebioss sold its Eqtec Gasifier Technology to Newry Biomass for 4.96 million euros

