UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 11 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that its resolved to admit 71MEDIA SA's shares to trade on the NewConnect market
* 71MEDIA will list 1 million series A shares and 250,000 series B shares on NewConnect
Source text - bit.ly/2dHXY8S
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources