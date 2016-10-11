** As Gucci owner Kering goes from strength to strength, tackling the low-growth luxury market by undertaking a dramatic refresh of its range, peer Tod's appears to be falling behind -- and its shares are getting hammered

** Some of the vibrant designs on Gucci's top selling Dionysus bags are a far cry from understated approach of 2012/13; stock +25% in last 6 mths; Gucci repositioning spurred Goldman upgrade end-Sept

** Tod's, whose creative director Alessandra Facchinetti departed in May (not replaced yet), has seen its shares fall 18% in last 6 mths, worst Luxury performer; co to focus on its range of core, well-known products

** "Everybody else is getting more fashion orientated and 'newness' is the key thing and (Tod's) just decided to go back to oldness," Barclays luxury goods analyst Julian Easthope, says (Underweight)

** Tod's heavily borrowed, with ~10% of shares outstanding on loan, per Markit

** Tod's heavily borrowed, with ~10% of shares outstanding on loan, per Markit

** But some view its focus back onto traditional biz (e.g. loafers for which it is renowned) as a plus e.g. Citi (Buy) and Intesa SanPaolo