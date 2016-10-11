Oct 11 Twilio Inc :
* sees total revenue of $70.25 million to $71.25 million for three months ended September 30, 2016
* Sees Sept quarter net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.14 to $0.15
* sees over 34,000 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2016, compared to 23,822 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2015
* Sees Sept quarter base revenue of $63.25 million to $63.75 million
* sees non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.04 to $0.05 for the three months ended September 30, 2016
* sees GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.14 to $0.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $64.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2ebyAaQ Further company coverage:
