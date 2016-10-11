Oct 11 CCB Real Estate Fund
* Said on Monday that it convened extraordinary general
meeting of shareholders to discuss deal to acquire of a real
estate from Chimimport AD comprising 6,303 sq meters located in
the town of Varna, Primorski District, Breeze-South residential
area
* EGM to discuss deal to acquire from Energoproekt AD 69.98
pct ideal parts from a regulated plot of land located in the
city of Sofia, 51 James Boucher Blvd., along with the
four-storeyed office building comprising an area of 260 sq
meters and gross floor area of 970 sq meters and the right to
build on the property
Source text: bit.ly/2dMWV4g
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)