Oct 11 United Continental Holdings Inc:
* Now expects Q3 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 5.5 percent-6 percent versus Q3 of 2015
* United reports September 2016 operational performance
* UAL's September 2016 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.9 percent
* United Continental Holdings Inc - expects third-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 5.5 to 6.0 percent compared to q3 of 2015
* Sept consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.6 percent versus september 2015
* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's September 2016 consolidated load factor increased 0.3 points compared to september 2015.
* United Continental Holdings Inc - Sept RPMS 17.52 billion, up 3.9 percent; Sept ASMS 21.06 billion, up 3.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.