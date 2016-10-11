Oct 11 Pacific Exploration and Production Corp:
* Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from u.s. Bankruptcy court and provides an update on status of its restructuring transaction
* Closing of creditor/catalyst restructuring expected to occur on or before Oct. 24
* Share or cash distributions under plan as set out in co's news release of September 26, 2016 remain unchanged
* All of conditions precedent to completion of creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction have been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.