Oct 12Brighter AB (publ) :

* Announced on Tuesday new share issue of about 1.9 million shares directed towards group of private investors

* Subscription price was set via book-building at 6 Swedish crowns per share

* Expects to raise proceeds of 11.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.3 million)

