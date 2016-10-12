UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Letus Capital SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it was allotted 3,622,300 shares of Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (Makora) following subscription
* Said it paid for 3,622,300 shares of Makora 1.45 million zlotys ($379,651) in total
* After registration of Makora's capital increase Letus Capital will hold 11.52 pct stake in Makora
* Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (in process of registration of new name: Angel Business Capital SA) plans to focus on investments in companies in innovation and new technologies sector
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:,
($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources