Oct 12 Russia's Dixy Group says:

* September retail revenue rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to 23.4 billion roubles ($376.05 million);

* Retail revenue growth falls from 12.1 percent in August;

* Jan-Sept total revenue grew 18.1 percent year-on-year to 233.2 billion roubles;

* Q3 total revenue increased 14 percent and amounted to 75 billion roubles;

* Q3 like-for-like sales up 4.2 percent year-on-year with number of tickets up 1.0 percent and average basket up 3.1 percent;

* Opened 16 new stores in Q3.

* "We continued with the major change of our operations and improvement of customer proposition... The company revised the major product categories delisting slow moving and inefficient items," Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva, Dixy Group President, said in a statement.

"All those initiatives and optimization flows were done over a very short period of time and, as we expected, made an impact on the current trading," Da Silva said.