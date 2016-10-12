UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Artifex Mundi:
* Plans to raise in its IPO between 10 million zlotys ($2.62 million) and 15 million zlotys, said the company in prospectus approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) on Wednesday
* It will offer up to 6,650,000 shares: up to 500,000 series C shares of new issue and up to 6,150,000 existing series B shares
* The offered shares will represent up to 63.33 pct in the company's increased capital
* The subscription period for individual investors runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 and subscription period for the institutional investors runs from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27
* Says the final price and final number of offered shares will be established on Oct. 25 and the debut is planned for Nov.
* Plans to allocate the proceeds from IPO for development of its publishing business and joined projects with other developers as well as marketing campaigns
* The company's 2015 revenue was 17.5 million zlotys and net profit was 7.0 million zlotys
* In H1 2016 Artifex Mundi's revenue amounted to 10.6 million zlotys and net profit was 3.3 million zlotys
* Currently the company's games portfolio comprises over 40 games available in several languages
* The company submitted prospectus to KNF for approval in Aug.
Source text - bit.ly/2dkbSLg
($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources