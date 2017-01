(Adds detail in the second para)

Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* CPC Blend oil exports seen at a monthly record high of 4.4 million tonnes in November, up from 4.0 million tonnes in October plan, loading schedule showed on Wednesday.

* Shareholders of giant Kashagan oil field, KazMunaiGaz , Eni, Total and Shell, will load overall of 320,000 tonnes of Kashagan crude oil from Yuzhnaya Ozereevka next month compared to 113,400 tonnes planned for loading in October. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)