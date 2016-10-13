BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it received signed subsidy agreement from Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP)
* Under the agreement the company will receive 20.0 million zloty ($5.24 million) subsidy for its project concerning the first production implementation of new generation diagnostic analyzers (hematological and biochemical) with a dedicated line of reagents
* The total value of the project is 43.6 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available