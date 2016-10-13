BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 BrainCool AB (publ) :
* Says has acquired the entire business of Benechill Inc through an asset deal
* Transaction, with a total purchase of 19 million Swedish crowns ($2.20 million), will be settled in cash and new shares, of which major part is in shares
* More than half the purchase price is financed by a stock issue of new BrainCool shares
* Around 700,000 new shares will be issued (with a corresponding value of 14.7 crowns / share), representing a dilution of three per cent
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available