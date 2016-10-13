UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Ur-energy Inc :
* Deferred revenue from second half of assignment transaction will be recognized in 2016 Q4
* Will recognize $2.6 million of deferred revenue from first half of assignment transaction that was completed in 2016 Q1
* During quarter, Lost Creek uranium sales totaled $9.5 million with contract sales of 200,000 pounds at an average price of $47.36 per pound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc