Oct 14 Altice Nv Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC & ATCB) announces that it has agreed to acquire an aggregate number of 23,072,805 SFR Group shares in private off-market transactions (representing 5.21% of outstanding SFR Group shares). In consideration for these acquisitions, Altice NV will deliver to the sellers an aggregate number of 36,916,488 common shares A which it held previously as treasury shares, reflecting an exchange ratio of 8 Altice common shares A for 5 SFR Group shares.