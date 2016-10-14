Oct 14 E-Solution Software SA :

* Said on Thursday that it set the issue price of its series C shares for 22 zlotys ($5.76) per share

* On Oct. 6 informed about the issue of up to 0.3 million series C shares via a private offer

($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)