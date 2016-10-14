Oct 14 (Reuters) -
* Hungarian real estate agent Duna House to issue 150,000 -
600,000 shares in IPO - statement
* Shares can be bought Oct 17-27, sale can be suspended at
any time after Oct. 20 if 150,000 shares already sold
* Shares have face value 50 forints, pricing between 3,900
forints and 5,250 forints
* Up to 75,000 shares can be bought at 10 percent discount
* Private placement of 750,000 shares planned, can be
lowered if public offering oversubscribed
* Public offering planned at initial 150,000 shares
* In total, up to 900,000 shares can be sold out of Duna
House's 3,060,000 ordinary shares
* Final price to be set two days after IPO closes, trading
to start 2-4 weeks thereafter
* Expects total revenue from IPO between 585 million forints
($2.15 million) and 4.725 billion forints
* Up to 1.5 bln forints capital hike planned along with a
maximum 3.225 bln forint exit
* Duna House plans rapid organic development in Poland,
Hungary - CEO
($1 = 271.8000 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Alexander Smith)