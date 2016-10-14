Oct 14 Banco BPI SA :
* Said on Thursday that its board of directors considers
Caixabank's takeover bid timely and friendly as it enhances
BPI's capacity to face challenges and opportunities of the
banking sector
* Caixabank has offered 1.134 euro per BPI's share
, the board of BPI estimates bank's valuation at
1.38 euro ($1.55) per share
* BPI's board considers it difficult to determine the price
due to certain factors, including uncertainty on time frame and
terms in which the value of bank's stake in BFA can be
monetized, increasing capital requirements, uncertainty on the
impact from new minimum requirements for own funds and eligible
liabilities (MREL)
Source text: bit.ly/2dRZ166
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)