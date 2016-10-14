PARIS Oct 14 French market regulator AMF said on Friday it was informed by billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice telecoms group about the intention to file an appeal against its decision to block all-share buyout offer for SFR.

"We have just been informed by Altice of its intention to appeal against our decision of non-compliance," AMF spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Altice declined to comment. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose)