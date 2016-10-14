Oct 14Ser Educacional SA :

* Said on Thursday it will operate Faculdade de Sao Camilo in Belo Horizonte, the state of Minas Gerais

* Faculdade de Sao Camilo currently has no students

* The unit has 2 courses in operation which are recognised by the Ministry of Education

* The company files a request to open 30 new courses within the unit

