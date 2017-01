Oct 14 Yield Life Science AB (publ) :

* Rights issue, ended on Oct 11, was subscribed to a total of about 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.04 million), equivalent to 158%

* Through the issue, company will receive proceeds amounting to 5.7 million crowns before issue costs, which are estimated at about 200,000 crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2dbRk9b

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)