BRIEF-Jordan Mortgage Refinance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Oct 15 Banco Popolare Sc
* Banco Popolare CEO says will report a loss for 2016 financial year due to loan writedowns requested by the European Central Bank.
* The ECB asked for the loan writedowns as part of its agreement to approve Banco Popolare's planned merger with Banca Popolare di Milano. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago